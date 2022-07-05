Aitch launches free travel scheme to help young fans get to gigs and festivals

Aitch has launched a new scheme in a bid to help young music fans travel to and from festivals and other live events this summer.

The Manchester rapper has teamed up with Relentless Energy to set up ‘Aitch-S2’, which offers “free travel to under 25s, so they can attend festivals, concerts, cultural events, all of that. We’ve got you covered this summer!”

Set to run from today (July 5) until August 26, the scheme will give people aged between 18 and 25 the chance to win vouchers worth either £25, £50 or £100 to use on any train on the LNER rail service, per the FAQs.

They can be used across National Rail but not on the London Underground network.

Those eligible to enter can do so here, with vouchers set to be drawn at random. The non-refundable e-vouchers will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.

Speaking about the project in a statement, Aitch explained: “I’m really excited to launch The Aitch-S2 with Relentless – there’s so much amazing culture around the UK, but for young people to experience it, they need to break out of their city limits, which is hard to do when it’s so expensive to travel outside your hometown.”

I’m teaming up with @Relentlessdrink to launch Aitch-S2 🤘 A new scheme giving out free travel to under 25’s, so they can attend festivals, concerts, cultural events, all of that. We’ve got you covered this summer! Sign up here: https://t.co/NlkZ2fIUrL 🚄💥#WithoutLimits pic.twitter.com/TScMlgwGfd — Aitch (@OfficialAitch) July 5, 2022

He continued: “I don’t want anyone missing out on what is going to be a summer to remember, so this initiative will help young Brits get back out there and have fun, no matter the location.”

Aitch is gearing up to release his debut studio album, ‘Close To Home’, on August 19. He’s previewed the record with the singles ‘1989’, ‘In Disguise’ and ‘Baby’.

The rapper will showcase his first full-length effort on a 14-date UK and Ireland headline tour this autumn. You can buy any remaining tickets here and see the full live schedule below.

OCTOBER

03 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

06 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

08 – O2 Academy, Leeds

09 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

11 – O2 Academy 1, Liverpool

12 – O2 Academy 1, Sheffield

14 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – O2 Academy 1, Leicester

17 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

19 – The Great Hall, Cardiff

20 – O2 Academy 1, Bournemouth

21 – O2 Academy 1, Bristol

22 – Alexandra Palace, London

24 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester