Listen to Aitch’s new EP ‘Polaris’

Aitch has dropped his latest project in the form of the ‘Polaris’ EP — you can listen to the release below.

The EP is the BRIT Award-nominated Manchester rapper’s follow-up to the ‘AitcH2O’ EP, which came out back in September.

The eight-track ‘Polaris EP’ includes the already released tracks ’30’ and ‘Raw’ as well as Aitch’s recent AJ Tracey collaboration ‘Rain’. The EP also sees Kenny Beats contribute production on the songs ‘Safe To Say’ and ‘Zombie’.

You can hear Aitch’s ‘Polaris’ EP below.

Aitch was recently a guest on the latest Everything Is Recorded album ‘Friday Forever’. The project is an ongoing collaborative venture that’s headed by the British producer and XL recordings boss Richard Russell.

Back in February, Aitch released the freestyle ‘Mice’ in what was his first solo release of 2020.

The rapper also took part in last night’s livestream event ‘Together In One Voice’, which aimed to bring the residents of Greater Manchester together during the coronavirus crisis.

The likes of Liam Gallagher and the Courteeners’ Liam Fray were among the other notable names who took part in the charity event, which was held with the intent of “harnessing the power of music to connect their communities and bring them together in these challenging times”.