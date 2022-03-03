Aitch says he’s “still working” on collaborating with Liam Gallagher

Aitch has said that he’s still yet to meet Liam Gallagher after previously voicing his desire to work with the former Oasis frontman.

The Manchester rapper told NME at last month’s BRIT Awards that he wanted to ask Gallagher “why are you not on my album yet?” and that he’d “see how it goes from there”.

Asked by NME subsequently about the possibility of working with Aitch, Gallagher responded: “He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album.”

Speaking last night (March 2) on the red carpet at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, Aitch revealed that he’s still yet to meet the singer.

“No, I didn’t see him [at the BRITs],” he said. “I’m still working on it, I missed him [at the BRITs]. I saw his performance, his performance was sick.”

Aitch, who presented the award for Best Solo Act In The World with Big Zuu to Burna Boy during last night’s ceremony, also spoke about his upcoming new single ‘Baby’, which is set for release on March 10.

“I think everyone’s gonna love it,” he said of the track. “It’s a little meaningful one, a little love song for all the people who need that right now.

“It was inspired by a lot of things, like other people’s relationships around me, my past relationships. When you hear it, you’ll get it: it happens all the time, you’ll understand when you hear it.”

Aitch also confirmed to NME that his work on his upcoming debut album was done, and promised that “everyone’s gonna love that”.

Check back on NME.com for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.