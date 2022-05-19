Aitch says Shaun Ryder agreed to feature on his new single ‘1989’ for “cans of Guinness”

Aitch has revealed that Shaun Ryder is set to feature on his new single ‘1989’, and he agreed to do so for “four cans of Guinness”.

The track, which is set to be released tomorrow (May 20), also features a sample of The Stone Roses‘ classic ‘Fools Gold’.

In a new interview, Manchester rapper Aitch said that while he was unable to recruit Liam Gallagher for £7million to guest on his forthcoming debut album ‘Close To Home’, Ryder came at a much lower cost.

Advertisement

“[Ryder] said, ​‘I’ll come to the studio if you bring me four cans of Guinness’,” Aitch told The Face.

The Happy Mondays frontman ‘croaks’ on the intro, according to The Face, to ‘1989’: “I’ve [had] loads of nights out involving drugs, sex, fucking – you name it. But the great thing is I can never remember it.”

Of the track, Aitch added: “There’s not really been a representation of Manchester on a worldwide scale since Oasis and The Stone Roses, so it’d just be good to carry that on.”

Asked by NME back in February about the possibility of working with Aitch, Gallagher turned down the offer. “He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album,” he said.

The rapper has since said he is “still working” on collaborating with the former Oasis frontman.

Advertisement

‘Close To Home’ will be released on August 19 via Capitol, and the record has been described as “a love letter to the city which shaped him”.

Back in March Aitch released his single ‘Baby’, which was produced by Fred Again.. and sampled Ashanti‘s ‘Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)’.

He’s also teamed up in 2022 with Giggs and ArrDee for a pair of standalone singles. Prior to that, he worked with the rapper Pa Salieu on the collaborative track ‘Bad’.

Aitch will perform at Wembley Stadium in June as part of the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022. He’s joined on the line-up by the likes of Ed Sheeran, David Guetta and Harry Styles.