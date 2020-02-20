Aitch shares intense new freestyle ‘Mice’

Aitch has shared his first new solo material of the year – listen to the rapid, intense freestyle ‘Mice’ below.

The track lands following the Manchester rapper’s first Brit Award nomination for Best New Artist.

The rapper’s new ‘Mice’ video sees him dressed head to toe in ski wear – watch it below.

Though ‘Mice’ is Aitch’s first solo material of the year, he’s been teasing some high profile collaborations already in 2020.

At the start of the month, Aitch hinted at a forthcoming collaboration with NME Awards winner AJ Tracey. “ah mate this aj x aitch track is goin all the way off straight bars,” AJ tweeted.

A collaboration with NME 100 star Jay1 also looks to be on the cards. The pair appeared in the latest episode of Nandos’ web series, Booth Truths, where they teased a future team-up in a quickfire question round. When asked who his dream collaboration would be, Jay1 immediately said Aitch, with the Mancunian rapper adding: “Everyone’s waiting for it and it’s going to happen.”

Speaking to NME for a new music feature at the start of the year, Aitch proclaimed: “Not in a big-headed way, but I must be good at this.”

|I just try my best to be myself. I just tell my story,” he added. “Not my life story. Sometimes there will be a moment that lasted three seconds but I stretch it out into a song.

“I just try my best to be myself on the songs and away from the songs – whether it comes to spitting, being on social media or when I’m around people. The next plan is just to develop my music and make something more mature.”