Aitch shares summery video for new single ‘Baby’

Aitch has shared a brand new single – watch the video for ‘Baby’ below.

The track, produced by Fred Again…, is the Manchester rapper’s first solo single of the year and the latest preview of his forthcoming debut album.

‘Baby’ samples Ashanti‘s ‘Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)’, with Aitch adding a contemporary rap feel to the R&B classic.

The accompanying video, directed by Zain Alexander Shammas, sees the rapper in Malibu, going through the highs and lows of a relationship. The sun-tinged video features VHS clips of intimate moments, plus a cameo from the rapper’s current girlfriend, Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Aitch, who presented the award for Best Solo Act In The World with Big Zuu to Burna Boy at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 spoke to NME on the red carpet about the single.

“I think everyone’s gonna love it,” he said of the track. “It’s a little meaningful one, a little love song for all the people who need that right now.

“It was inspired by a lot of things, like other people’s relationships around me, my past relationships. When you hear it, you’ll get it: it happens all the time, you’ll understand when you hear it.”

He also confirmed that his upcoming debut album would likely drop in June, before a summer of festivals and tour in Australia and New Zealand with UK and European dates to follow.

“It’s basically finished to be fair,” he said. “I’m just ready for the roll-out now. I’m putting some singles out and it’s time to go.”

Aitch previously offered Liam Gallagher £7million to appear on his record. He also reiterated his plans to NME on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2022, where he spoke of his plans to meet Gallagher at the ceremony and talk him into a collaboration.

Speaking to NME for the Big Read, Gallagher responded: “He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album.” At the BandLab NME Awards, Aitch said he was yet to meet the singer and was “still working” on collaborating with him.

Last month, ArrDee and Aitch teamed up for the single ‘War’. Prior to that, he worked with British-Gambian rapper Pa Salieu on the collaborative track ‘Bad’.

In 2021, Aitch released ‘Learning Curve’, ‘GSD’ and ‘Party Round My Place’, the latter featuring Avelino and Toddla T.

The rapper’s last full release came in May 2020 with his ‘Polaris’ EP, which featured AJ Tracey collaboration ‘Rain’ and production from Kenny Beats on the songs ‘Safe To Say’ and ‘Zombie’.