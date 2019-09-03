AJ Tracey announces biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace

"You lot gave me the best year of my career so now I’m gonna give you the biggest show of my life"

AJ Tracey has announced details of the biggest headline show of his career so far at London’s Alexandra Palace.

To cap off a whirlwind campaign with the success of his acclaimed self-titled debut as smash hit ‘Ladbroke Grove’ enjoys its seventh week in the UK singles top 10, the rapper will be upping his ambitious live production to perform at the iconic venue.

“It feels mad to even be able to announce this but: AJ Tracey, live and direct from Ally Pally, November 9,” wrote the rapper, sharing the news on Instagram.

“You lot gave me the best year of my career so now I’m gonna give you the biggest show of my life. We’re turning all the way up.”

AJ Tracey will perform at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 9. Tickets are on sale from Friday September 6 at 10am, with pre-sale tickets available from Wednesday September 4 at 10am. Check back at NME for ticket details.

Another surreal moment for Tracey this year was when teenager Alex Mann made headlines by joining Dave to rap his verse on ‘Thiago Silva’ at Glastonbury.

Asked by NME if he approves of Alex’s skills, Tracey replied: “Of course I do. He’s a little kid, man. At the end of the day, the only way that I was able to thrive was by people giving me a chance, not being close-minded. I try my hardest to be open-minded and be happy for everyone and just let them have their moment. There’s enough time for everyone on the planet to have their moment. So good on him, man. Good on all the youths that are trying to do something different and do something positive. I’m happy for them.”

As for his plans for the rest of the year, Tracey added: “You’re going to see another left turn from me. I’ve always got new material. I never let the fans go hungry.”