AJ Tracey and Beabadoobee lead additions to TRNSMT Festival 2020

AJ Tracey and Beabadoobee are among the leading names in the second wave acts to be announced to play TRNSMT Festival this summer.

Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi will take top billing at the Glasgow Green event this summer, and it’s now confirmed that they’ll be joined by a stellar bill of supporting acts too.

Joining headliner Ian Brown on Friday July 10 will be Beabadoobee, Joy Crookes, Yxng Bane, House Gospel Choir, Sports Team, The Regrettes, Jeremy Loops, The Lathums, Red Rum Club, Shambolics, The Ninth Wave, Voodoos, ShayBo, Gallus, Another Sky,

The Mysterines and One Nine.

Advertisement

On Saturday July 11, Liam Gallagher will top the bill. He’ll be joined by the newly announced AJ Tracey, Jimmy Eat World, Georgia, Picture This, Vistas, Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, Dylan John Thomas, The Murder Capital, Miraa May, Mike McKenzie , Pip Bom, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Spyres, St Martiins, Orla Gartland, Rascalton, The Hara and Vukov.

Playing his first ever TRNSMT headline set, Lewis Capaldi will close on Sunday July 12 – where he’ll be joined by Amy Macdonald, Ash, Dermot Kennedy, Declan McKenna, Loyle Carner, Jay 1, Sea Girls, Joesef, Ash, Ms Banks, Ryan McMullan, Kawala, Tamzene, Lyra, Saint PHNX, Chloe Moriondo, Aaron Smith, Charlotte David Keenan, Luke La Volpe and Sara n Junbug.

“Yaaaaaas!” said Capaldi of his headline set. “I’ve been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since it’s inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast. See you up the road next year!”