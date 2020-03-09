AJ Tracey and Trippie Redd lead new additions to Woo Hah! 2020

AJ Tracey and Trippie Redd are among the leading names in the latest wave of acts to be announced for the 2020 edition of Woo Hah! festival.

The ‘Ladbroke Grove’ rapper and the US star join the likes of Sir and Smino in the latest string of acts heading to the Netherlands Festival from July 10-12 2020.

Taking place in the town of Hilvarenbeek, the festival will also take in sets from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, A$AP Ferg, Aitch and Dababy.

Advertisement

Other notable acts include HO9909, Roddy Ricch, Slowthai, Skimask The Slump God, Trippie Redd, Tyla Yahweh and Yung Lean.

Weekend tickets without camping start from €154 (£134), while weekend tickets with camping are available from €189 (£164).

Last year’s festival saw performances from the likes of Skepta, Travis Scott, Stormzy and Brockhampton. Reviewing Skepta’s headline set, NME wrote: ” Whether it was pointing out specific people amongst the 30,000 in attendance, joking that “man’s getting hench,” before unzipping his jacket to flex, or admitting, “I’m fucked, I ain’t gonna lie,” when he got ahead of himself with the setlist, it was a stellar performance throughout from the Tottenham MC that was capped off with an explosive rendition of ‘Shutdown’.”