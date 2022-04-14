AJ Tracey announces huge outdoor London show: “It’s due to be lit”

AJ Tracey has announced a huge outdoor show in London for this summer – tickets are available from here.

The Brixton-born rapper, whose second album ‘Flu Game’ came out last year, will take to the stage for a headline performance at Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, July 9 as part of the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby X.

“London never sleeps, I love it. I’m from here, I grew up here, it’s like performing in my back garden. It’s exciting, multi-cultural, has energy, it’s busy and never quiet,” AJ Tracey said in a statement.

“My sets always bring the noise and I’m gassed to bring baseball culture to a new crowd. It’ll be clash of music, sports, big hits, mad catches. Big show this summer, Crystal Palace Park, it’s due to be lit. Home Run Derby X – we’re gonna turn up.”

You can purchase a ticket for AJ Tracey’s upcoming London concert now from here.

News of Tracey’s 2022 homecoming gig comes after the rapper took to social media earlier this week to tease a new track. “Should I let this one out?” he captioned the 30-second video clip.

should I let this one out? 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cznX9YIErX — 🥷🏽 (@ajtracey) April 12, 2022

The Home Run Derby X is described as “a high-octane sporting event and electrifying day out”.

An official listing adds: “With a new format of baseball that sees Home Runs and epic catches steal the show, Home Run Derby X offers more than just big hits, with interactive baseball-inspired activities, delicious ballpark food, fashion, gaming and music to push it to the next level and offer an unforgettable experience for all.”

The competing teams represent four of MLB’s most historic Clubs – Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees – and consist of MLB Legends, Superstars, Rookies and Wild Cards.

Meanwhile, AJ Tracey has been confirmed as one of the performers for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022. This year’s event will take place in Coventry between May 27-29.