AJ Tracey announces new album ‘Flu Game’ with fake press conference

AJ Tracey has announced his second album ‘Flu Game’ – check out the full tracklist below.
The London rapper signalled the follow-up to his self-titled 2019 debut during a fake press conference that was streamed on Twitter this evening (March 22).
Broadcasting as a “breaking news” segment on the faux West 1 News TV station, the clip sees Tracey portray the newest signing to a fictional basketball team called Revenge Athletic. “As you know, AJ is one of the most dominant players of his generation,” a spokesman explains.
After the rapper takes various questions from a room of reporters, the video ends by presenting the web address FLUGAME.AJTRACEY.CO.UK. You can watch the announcement in full below.
Press Conference https://t.co/b5YUOChwcX
— aj (@ajtracey) March 22, 2021
Upon visiting the new site, fans are met with the basketball-themed artwork for ‘Flu Game’ as well as its release date of April 16. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.
A shot from Tracey’s video for his recent single ‘Anxious’ also appears on a vintage TV set alongside a link to new a new Revenge Athletic jersey, which can be purchased for £60.
Track titles for the forthcoming LP include ‘Cheerleaders’, ‘Draft Pick’, ‘Eurostep’, ‘Top Dog’ and ‘Perfect Storm’. T-Pain is set to feature on a song called ‘Summertime Shootout’ while Mabel appears on the previously-released ‘West Ten’.
AJ Tracey confirmed that ‘Flu Game’ was “almost done” last December, having dropped his ‘Secure The Bag! 2’ EP the previous month.
In a four-star review of the collection, NME wrote: “For all its author’s finesse, the features and production, ‘Secure The Bag! 2’ is raw, a collection of loosies thrown together with insouciance and confidence.”