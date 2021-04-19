AJ Tracey announces UK and Ireland arena tour dates for 2021

AJ Tracey has announced a string of UK and Ireland arena tour dates that are set to take place later this year.

The rapper’s ‘Flu Game Tour’, which will support his latest album of the same name, kicks off on November 13 at Dublin’s 3 Arena and ends at London’s O2 Arena on November 25.

“I told you i’d be back,” Tracey said, announcing the tour on social media. “ARENA TOUR this time no likkle shows who’s ready to go mad?!”

Tickets are available for pre-sale from Wednesday (April 21) and general sale tickets go on sale on Friday (April 23) – get them here. You can see a full list of dates below.

NOVEMBER 2021

13 – Dublin, 3 Arena

18 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

19 – Cardiff, Motorsport Arena

20 – Manchester, AO Arena

25 – London, O2 Arena

Tracey’s ‘Flu Game’ was released last week (April 16). It features appearances from Mabel, Digga D, Kehlani, T-Pain, NAV, MoStack and more. The album is currently battling it out with London Grammar for the Number One spot on this week’s UK album chart.

In a four-star review of ‘Flu Game’, NME‘s Dhruva Balram said: “Although not every track is a total slam dunk, AJ has here crafted another successful project whose streaming numbers, singles and infectious melodies will live on in memory – just like Michael Jordan’s infamous match.

Meanwhile, organisers of an impromptu AJ Tracey gig have been fined £10,000 after thousands of fans flocked to a park in Manchester to see the rapper.

The ‘Ladbroke Grove’ star said he hadn’t expected that so many people would turn out to see him at Platt Fields Park yesterday (April 18).