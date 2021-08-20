AJ Tracey cancels 2021 UK and Ireland tour due to various coronavirus-related issues

AJ Tracey has cancelled his upcoming UK and Ireland arena tour due to a number of coronavirus-related issues.

The rapper’s ‘Flu Game Tour’ – which was in support of his latest album of the same name – was due to kick off on November 13 at Dublin’s 3 Arena, however, he has now announced that the dates will no longer be going ahead.

“Due to ongoing uncertainty with the pandemic, possible lockdowns & vaccination requirements, it’s become clear I won’t be able to deliver the Flu Game tour the way I wanted to & the way you lot deserve it,” Tracey wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“It’s with regret that I’m cancelling the tour and starting work on a completely new live experience for 2022.”

He continued: “In the meantime im gonna go sick at all my upcoming festivals & I’ll get to perform a lot of my new tracks with you lot for the first time.

“Thank you for always rocking with me. It genuinely means the world.”

You can see Tracey’s message below:

The rapper will continue with upcoming festivals performances, including Reading & Leeds and TRNSMT; his Banquet Records gig at Pryzm in Kingston, London tomorrow (August 21) will also still go ahead.

Tracey’s ‘Flu Game’ was released back in April. It features appearances from Mabel, Digga D, Kehlani, T-Pain, NAV, MoStack and more.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Dhruva Balram said: “Although not every track is a total slam dunk, AJ has here crafted another successful project whose streaming numbers, singles and infectious melodies will live on in memory – just like Michael Jordan’s infamous match.”

Last month, AJ Tracey revealed he made “a big loss” financially on his headline shows at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The rapper performed for two nights at the iconic, 10,000-capacity North London venue in November 2019.