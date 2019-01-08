AJ Tracey shares tracklist for hotly anticipated debut album

The west London rapper will drop his self-titled LP on February 8

AJ Tracey has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming self-titled debut album.

The west London rapper will finally release his first studio LP on February 8, having dropped its lead single ‘Doing It’ back in November.

Tracey took to Twitter yesterday (January 7) to tell fans that he’d announce the tracklist for ‘AJ Tracey’ early if he got “enough retweets”. And, sure enough, after the post received over 6000 retweets, Tracey was true to his word and posted the full tracklist for his album this evening – check it out in full below.

The 15-strong tracklist reveals collaborations with the likes of Giggs and Not3s, as well as a host of producers. Sushi Ceej in particular passed on his gratitude to Tracey for giving him his “first official album placement” in a tweet.

Tracey will set out on the road in March to promote his new album – see the full touring itinerary below, and grab any remaining tickets here.

March 2019

6 – Dublin Academy

7 – Leeds O2 Academy 1

8 – Cardiff Y Plas

9 – Bristol SWX

10 – Norwich Nick Rayns LCR

12 – Brighton Concorde 2

14 – Newcastle University

15 – Glasgow O2 Academy

16 – Manchester Albert Hall

18 – Oxford O2 Academy 1

19 – Cambridge Junction

21 – Birmingham O2 Institute 1

22 – Nottingham Rock City

23 – London O2 Brixton Academy