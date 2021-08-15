AJ Tracey enlists rap royalty for new ‘Summertime Shootout’ video

AJ Tracey heads to the pool alongside stars from the UK rap scene in his vibrant new video for ‘Summertime Shootout’ – watch it below.

The video, for the latest single from the London rapper’s new album ‘Flu Game’, features cameos from Unknown T, Headie One, SL, Big Zuu and more, alongside T-Pain, who appears on the track.

The fictional Tracey Manor is the location of the new video, which sees AJ hosting a cookout by the pool for a host of famous friends.

Watch the new ‘Summertime Shootout’ video below:

‘Summertime Shootout’ is taken from Tracey’s recent album ‘Flu Game’, which came out back in April.

Reviewing ‘Flu Game’ upon its release, NME wrote: “On ‘Flu Game’, in short, Tracey bills himself as the Michael Jordan of UK rap, casting a wide net of features to ably support him. Widening his web to America and Canada, Tracey pulls in bright and talented UK artists Digga D (on ‘Bringing It Back’), Mabel (‘West Ten’) and MoStack (‘Dinner Guest’), while securing hard-hitting features from the likes of global stars NAV (‘Kukoč’), T-Pain (‘Summertime Shootout’) and Kehlani (‘Coupé’).

“‘Flu Game’ cements AJ Tracey as a commercially successful rapper still discovering new ways to craft hooks and clever wordplay. Although not every track is a total slam dunk, AJ has here crafted another successful project whose streaming numbers, singles and infectious melodies will live on in memory – just like Michael Jordan’s infamous match.”

Meanwhile, Tracey will hit the road later this year when he embarks on a new UK and Ireland arena tour. The run of dates in support of ‘Flu Game’ will kick off in November.