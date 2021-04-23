AJ Tracey delivers Fire In The Booth freestyle from his childhood home

AJ Tracey has returned to his childhood home to deliver his latest Fire In The Booth freestyle – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The London MC first made an appearance on Charlie Sloth’s freestyle series back in 2016 and again in 2017.

For his third performance on the series, Tracey took the cameras back to where he grew up – the Ladbroke Grove area of west London.

During the five-minute segment, the rapper performed a freestyle called ‘4am In The Grove’ outside a block of flats. After rapping over two different beats, he said: “We had to do it, it was overdue. West London in the building.”

“I’m a west end baby,” he rapped at one point, adding later: “I’m from west but my home’s still central/ That’s why I treat Old Street like my temple.”

Earlier this week, the star announced a new UK and Ireland arena tour, set to take place later this year. The short run of dates will kick off at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 13 before visiting Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and London.

“ARENA TOUR this time no likkle shows who’s ready to go mad?!” Tracey tweeted when the shows were announced. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

Meanwhile, Tracey’s latest album ‘Flu Game’ was released last week (April 16). In a four-star review, NME said: “Although not every track is a total slam dunk, AJ has here crafted another successful project whose streaming numbers, singles and infectious melodies will live on in memory – just like Michael Jordan’s infamous match.”