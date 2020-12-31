AJ Tracey gives update on his new album, which is “almost done”

AJ Tracey has revealed that his new album is “almost done”.

The London rapper returned last month with surprise EP ‘Secure The Bag! 2’, which followed his 2019 self-titled debut album.

Giving fans an update on his forthcoming second full-length album, Tracey simply tweeted: “album’s almost done”, along with a pen emoji.

album’s almost done ✍🏽 — aj (@ajtracey) December 30, 2020

Advertisement

Reviewing the surprise ‘Secure The Bag! 2’ EP, NME wrote: “Where most artists require features and guest appearances to help smooth out bumps and creases, Tracey owns his spotlight. When collaborators do appear, he doesn’t rely on them to boost a song: rather, Slowthai, New Jersey’s A$AP Mob affiliate Swoosh God and Toronto’s Sloan Evans play supporting characters in the AJ Tracey Show.”

It added: “For all its author’s finesse, the features and production, ‘Secure The Bag! 2’ is raw, a collection of loosies thrown together with insouciance and confidence.”

AJ Tracey’s single ‘Ladbroke Grove’ won Best British Song at the NME Awards 2020, which took place in London back in February.

Watch the rapper performing ‘Ladbroke Grove’ at the Brixton Academy ceremony below.

Advertisement

Back in summer, AJ Tracey linked up with Headie One and Stormzy on a new single called ‘Ain’t It Different’, taken from Headie One’s new album ‘EDNA’.

The rapper also shared the single ‘Rain’ alongside Aitch, which was recently crowned the third most-viewed music video in the UK on YouTube this year.

Future‘s ‘Life Is Good’, featuring Drake, was the most-viewed music video of the year in the UK. The track has 1.3billion views in total, although it’s not known how many exactly came from the UK.