AJ Tracey is going into “album mode” in 2023

AJ Tracey has ended 2022 by promising that he’s going into “album mode” next year as a way of teasing forthcoming new music.

Across 2022, the London rapper has shared the single ‘Reasonable’ and given fans a full release of long-awaited freestyle ‘Seoul’. Both follow his 2021 studio album ‘Flu Game’.

Now as the year ends, the rapper has hinted that a third album could be arriving very soon.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (December 30), Tracey simply wrote: “album mode 2023,” adding a ‘no phone’ emoji, hinting at taking time away from social media.

album mode 2023 📵 — aj (@ajtracey) December 30, 2022

Elsewhere in 2022, AJ Tracey launched a new fund to help Black students studying at Oxford University. The AJ Tracey Fund will aim to address “historic underrepresentation” of Black students at Oxford, and will provide students with financial assistances, mentorship schemes and more.

Speaking to The Guardian about the new scheme, the West London rapper said: “I think, in general, for anyone who doesn’t understand why Black people who have managed to become successful want to help Black kids, it should be self-explanatory. The whole country is catered towards white people and we’re just trying to level the playing field by helping Black kids.”

Discussing the barriers he faced in his own education, Tracey added: “I truly believe that I had the potential to go [to Oxford or Cambridge]. But it was just understood that if you’re from an impoverished upbringing or ethnic background it’s very hard to get in.

“Even if you’re intelligent, even if you know you can get those grades, it just feels out of reach. Unfortunately, the society that we live in, you know, it doesn’t favour people from a background like me. It’s not a sob story, it just is what it is.”