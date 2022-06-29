AJ Tracey joins Poland’s Open’er Festival 2022 line-up

AJ Tracey has joined the packed line-up for Open’er Festival 2022.

The Polish festival, which is held at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia, kicks off today (June 29) and will run until the early hours of Sunday (July 3).

Headliners at the 2022 festival include A$AP Rocky, The Killers, Dua Lipa, Playboi Carti and Twenty One Pilots.

AJ Tracey has now joined the line-up, with his performance at Open’er Festival set to take place on the Tent Stage at 1:15am on the final day of the festival.

The likes of Måneskin, Imagine Dragons, Clairo, The Smile, Little Simz, Inhaler and Jehnny Beth are all set to perform at Open’er Festival later today, with A$AP Rocky topping the bill later this evening.

Tomorrow at Open’er will feature live performances from Royal Blood, Glass Animals, Tove Lo, Years & Years, BadBadNotGood and Don Toliver.

You can find out more information about this year’s Open’er Festival by heading here.

Earlier this month, AJ Tracey officially released ‘Seoul’, a track he first debuted during a freestyle for the New York rap show On The Radar.

You can see Tracey’s upcoming tour dates below and find UK tickets here.

July

1 – Wknd Fest, Helsinki, Finland

2 – Forbidden Forest, East Midlands

7 – Rolling Loud, Portimão, Portugal

9 – Crystal Palace Park, London

10 – Nass, Bath

24 – Solnaro, Braga, Portugal

31 – Loosefest, Newcastle

August

6 – Sunny Hill, Kosovo

12 – Way Out West, Gothenburg, Sweden

13 – Øya, Oslo, Norway

September

3 – Sundown, Norwich

11 – Rolling Loud, Toronto, Canada