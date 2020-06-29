AJ Tracey and Mabel are readying a new collaboration together

AJ Tracey and Mabel appear to be readying a brand new collaborative single.

The two artists last appeared on a song together when Tracey featured on Cadenza’s remix of Mabel’s 2016 track ‘Thinking Of You’.

Tracey first teased this upcoming new collaboration last week by sharing an animated clip of him playing Pac-Man along with an unidentified companion, writing in the caption: “Can you guess who this is playing games with me? We just made a banger and wanna share it with you lot.”

Earlier today (June 29), Mabel shared a screenshot from the above video which included an iMessage from Tracey which reads: “We dropping this tune or what?!” She also tagged Tracey in the accompanying caption, which you can see below.

Tracey then replied: “Is it that time?”

A release date and track title for the collaboration have yet to be confirmed.

This link-up with Mabel on the upcoming new song will mark Tracey’s third collaboration of 2020, following on from tracks with MoStack (‘Dinner Guest’) and Aitch (‘Rain’).

Mabel’s sole release of 2020 so far has been her single ‘Boyfriend’, which came out back in February.

The track was co-written with songwriters Steve Mac and Kamille, who previously collaborated with Mabel on her hits ‘Mad Love’ and ‘Don’t Call Me Up’.