Halloween’s come early in AJ Tracey’s video for new song ‘Cat Pack’

From the upcoming deluxe version of his debut album

AJ Tracey has released a music video for his new song ‘Cat Pack’, which appears on the upcoming deluxe version of his debut album.

The ‘Ladbroke Grove’ rapper co-directed the visual with Hamish Stephenson. The rapper invites his friends, all decked out in costumes, into his apartment. Cookie Monster and Woody from Toy Story proceed to vibe out as Tracey spits his rhymes.

At the end of the video, the rapper joins in the fun, morphing into the beloved Dr. Seuss character The Cat in the Hat. Watch it below:

‘Cat Pack’ was produced by hip-hop producer duo Take A Daytrip. The song arrived Wednesday (October 2), a day after Tracey announced the deluxe edition of ‘AJ Tracey’, his eponymous debut released in February. In a four-star review, NME’s Tom Connick praised the “stellar debut” as “a perfect document of British rap’s current eclecticism”.

The repackaged and expanded album, which arrives October 25, is intended as a gift to Tracey’s fans. “For everything you guys have done for me. From me to you,” he wrote on Twitter. The deluxe edition will include five new tracks – including ‘Cat Pack’ – and “a couple little surprises”, Tracey teased. See the tweet and the deluxe album’s cover art below:

Tracey had previously hinted at new music in an interview with NME backstage at Reading Festival 2019. “You’re going to see another left turn from me,” he said. “I’ve always got new material. I never let the fans go hungry.”