AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Headie One lead GRM Daily Rated Awards 2021 nominees

AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Headie One have headed up the nominations for this year’s GRM Daily Rated Awards after securing four nominations each.
Headie and AJ have both received nods for best male artist and album of the year for their respective records ‘Edna’ and ‘Flu Game’.
Meanwhile, Jorja Smith, Enny, Little Simz, Lady Leshurr and Stefflon Don are among the main nominees for best female artist.
Pa Salieu has secured four nods for breakthrough of the year, track of the year, video of the year and mixtape of the year.
The rap and grime awards, now in their sixth year, will be presented in a virtual ceremony on September 16.
GRM founder Posty Hagan said: “Excited to be back celebrating the best in UK Rap & Grime music. It’s been an incredible year in music, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”
Check out the nominations in full below.
- AJ Tracey – ‘Flu Game’
- Bugzy Malone – ‘The Resurrection’
- D Block Europe – ‘The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them’
- Fredo – ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’
- Ghetts – ‘Conflict of Interest’
- Headie One – ‘Edna’
- K Trap – ‘Street Side Effects’
- Loski – ‘Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story’
- Nines – ‘Crabs In A Bucket’
- Slowthai – ‘Tyron’
- Bree Runway
- Darkoo
- Enny
- Ivorian Doll
- Jorja Smith
- Lady Leshurr
- Ms Banks
- Shaybo
- Stefflon Don
- Midas The Jagaban
- AJ Tracey
- Abra Cadabra
- Central Cee
- Chip
- Digga D
- Fredo
- Ghetts
- Headie One
- Potter Payper
- Tion Wayne
- ArrDee
- BackRoad Gee
- ENNY
- Central Cee
- French The Kid
- Jordan
- Shaybo
- SR
- Pa Salieu
- Wewantwraiths
- Big Zuu
- Chunkz
- Harry Pinero
- Nella Rose
- Michael Dapaah
- Mo Gilligan
- Munya Chawawa
- Niko Omilana
- Yung Filly
- ZeZe Millz
- A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’
- Abra Cadabra – ‘On Deck’
- Central Cee – ‘Loading’
- Digga D – ‘Woi’
- Enny – ‘Peng Black Girls’ (ft Amia Brave)
- Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey – ‘Ain’t It Different’
- Nines – ‘Airplane Mode’ (ft NSG)
- Pa Salieu – ‘My Family’ (ft BackRoad Gee)
- Potter Payper – ‘Purpose’
- Russ & Tion Wayne – ‘Body’
- Aitch – ‘Safe To Say’ (directed by KC Locke)
- AJ Tracey – ‘Little More Love’ (directed by KC Locke)
- Ghetts – ‘Skengman Mode’ (ft. Stormzy) (directed by Nathan James Tettey)
- Headie One – ‘Princess Cuts’ (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (directed by Capone)
- Little Simz – ‘Introvert’ (directed by Salomon Ligthelm)
- Meekz – ‘Respect The Come Up’ (directed by KC Locke)
- Nines – ‘Clout’ (directed by Charlie Di Placido)
- Pa Salieu – ‘My Family’ (ft. BackRoad Gee) (directed by Femi Ladi)
- Russ & Tion Wayne – ‘Body’ (directed by Wowa)
- Slowthai, Skepta – ‘Cancelled’ (directed by The Rest)
- Abra Cadabra – ‘Product Of My Environment’
- Central Cee – ‘Wild West’
- Chip – ‘Snakes And Ladders’
- Digga D – ‘Made In The Pyrex’
- Giggs – ‘Now Or Never’
- M Huncho & Nafe Smallz – ‘DNA’
- NSG – ‘Roots’
- Pa Salieu – ‘Send Them To Coventry’
- Potter Payper – ‘Training Day 3’
- Unknown T – ‘Rise Above Hate’
- Charlie Sloth
- DJ Target
- Dotty
- Henrie Kwushue
- Kenny Allstar
- Robert Bruce
- Reece Parkinson
- Snoochie Shy
- Tiffany Calver
- Yinka & Shayna Marie
- 169
- 5ive Beatz
- Chris Rich
- Ghosty
- Gotcha
- Hargo
- M1OnTheBeat
- P2J
- R14
- TSB