AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Headie One lead GRM Daily Rated Awards 2021 nominees

AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Headie One have headed up the nominations for this year’s GRM Daily Rated Awards after securing four nominations each.

Headie and AJ have both received nods for best male artist and album of the year for their respective records ‘Edna’ and ‘Flu Game’.

Meanwhile, Jorja Smith, Enny, Little Simz, Lady Leshurr and Stefflon Don are among the main nominees for best female artist.

Pa Salieu has secured four nods for breakthrough of the year, track of the year, video of the year and mixtape of the year.

🏆 Voting is open for this year's @RatedAwards 📩 Cast your votes here ➡️ https://t.co/QZFMjGsWPz pic.twitter.com/A1arhaXLui — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) July 20, 2021

The rap and grime awards, now in their sixth year, will be presented in a virtual ceremony on September 16.

GRM founder Posty Hagan said: “Excited to be back celebrating the best in UK Rap & Grime music. It’s been an incredible year in music, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”

Check out the nominations in full below.

Album of the Year

AJ Tracey – ‘Flu Game’

Bugzy Malone – ‘The Resurrection’

D Block Europe – ‘The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them’

Fredo – ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’

Ghetts – ‘Conflict of Interest’

Headie One – ‘Edna’

K Trap – ‘Street Side Effects’

Loski – ‘Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story’

Nines – ‘Crabs In A Bucket’

Slowthai – ‘Tyron’

Female Artist of the Year

Bree Runway

Darkoo

Enny

Ivorian Doll

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Ms Banks

Shaybo

Stefflon Don

Midas The Jagaban

Male Artist of the Year