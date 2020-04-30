AJ Tracey releases surprise single ‘Dinner Guest’ featuring MoStack

AJ Tracey has released a brand new single, ‘Dinner Guest’, featuring rapper MoStack.

Written in January of this year, the surprise release is a production collaboration between Tracey and The Elements. The single has been released with an accompanying music video which you can watch below.

A press statement released today (April 30) revealed all profits received in the first week of downloads of ‘Dinner Guest’ will be donated to the NHS’ COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

“All first week download profits from the single will be donated to the COVID 19 URGENT APPEAL, supporting NHS staff and volunteers as they put their lives on the line to help us get through the pandemic,” said Tracey.

The new single follows ‘Rain’, Tracey’s collaboration with Aitch, as well as the BBC Radio 1 charity single ‘Times Like These’ which featured Dua Lipa, Rag N’ Bone Man and Foo Fighters.

Tracey’s 2019 hit single ‘Ladbroke Grove’, was named the top selling independent single of the year, and is now certified double-platinum. Tracey also performed the song at the NME Awards 2020, where it was named Best British Song.

‘Dinner Guest’ is MoStack’s third track of 2020, following ‘Loyal’ and ‘Staqdó’. He released his debut album ‘Stacko’ last year, which NME described in a three-star review as “a record designed for playlist consumption, a real pick’n’mix”.