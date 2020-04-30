AJ Tracey releases surprise single ‘Dinner Guest’

AJ Tracey has released a brand new single, ‘Dinner Guest’, featuring rapper MoStack.

Written in January of this year, the surprise release is a production collaboration between Tracey and The Elements, featuring the musical stylings of rapper MoStack. The single has been released with an accompanying music video which you can watch below.

Advertisement

A press statement released today (April 30) revealed all profits received in the first week of downloads of ‘Dinner Guest’ will be donated to the COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

“All first week download profits from the single will be donated to the COVID 19 URGENT APPEAL, supporting NHS staff and volunteers as they put their lives on the line to help us get through the pandemic,” said Tracey.

The new single follows ‘Rain’, Tracey’s collaboration with Aitch, as well as the BBC Radio 1 charity single ‘Times Like These’ which featured Dua Lipa, Rag N’ Bone Man and Foo Fighters.

Tracey’s 2019 hit single ‘Ladbroke Grove’, was named the top selling independent single of the year, and is now certified double-platinum.

Tracey will join the lineup for the 2020 edition of Woo Hah! festival in The Netherlands, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug and Aitch.

Advertisement

‘Dinner Guest’ is available to stream/download now.