AJ Tracey shuts down accusations of being a Tory

"I'm gonna shut this Tory nonsense down immediately"

AJ Tracey has shut down accusations that he is a Tory supporter after he said he won’t reveal which party he is voting for in the General Election.

The rapper took to Twitter earlier today (November 25) to urge people to vote and said: “Unlike last time, I’m not gonna tell you who to vote for, or even who I’m voting for. But I will tell you that it’s very important to register to vote and have your say.” He then posted a link to register to vote.

He immediately received comments claiming he was Tory with one follower writing: “aj tory” while another wrote: “AJ T and the T is for Tory”.

This prompted the rapper to follow up his plea by addressing the comments.

“I’m gonna shut this Tory nonsense down immediately. Yuck,” he wrote. “But just because I hate the Conservatives doesn’t mean I’m gonna tell people to vote for the party I want. Inform yourself on what the parties stand for and make your own decision. That’s the last I’ll say on this topic.”

Tracey previously confirmed that he will not be voting for Labour in December.

It came after Skepta criticised the Grime4Corbyn campaign in December 2017, and said that politicians “used people” during the election.

Despite that the campaign is to relaunch with a new collective of artists who are encouraging fans to back Labour in the election.

Meanwhile, Skepta and AJ Tracey recently released the video for their anticipated collaboration ‘Kiss And Tell’.