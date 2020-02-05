AJ Tracey teases Aitch collaboration: “Straight bars”

AJ Tracey has teased a new collaboration with Aitch on his Twitter page.

The London rapper last released a track in October 2019 with the single ‘Kiss And Tell’, which did not feature on his self-titled debut album.

Writing on Twitter earlier today (February 5), Tracey told his followers: “ah mate this aj x aitch track is goin all the way off straight bars.” He added the green, nauseous emoji and the whirlwind emoji. See the tweet below.

ah mate this aj x aitch track is goin all the way off straight bars 🤢🌪 — aj tracey (@ajtracey) February 5, 2020

Aitch has not said anything about the upcoming collaboration but retweeted Tracey’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Tracey is set to perform at the NME Awards 2020 on February 12. The ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and will feature other performers including Yungblud, Beabadoobee, and The 1975. Tickets for the awards are available to buy here.

“Proper excited to be both performing and nominated at this year’s NME awards,” the rapper said. “It’s going to be a good night!”

He is nominated in four categories at this year’s awards, including Best British Solo Act, Best Solo Act In The World, Best British Song and Best Song In The World – the latter for his runaway hit ‘Ladbroke Grove’.

Tracey released his self-titled debut album in February 2019. In a four-star review, NME said: “As a document of British rap’s indefinable present – a snapshot of a time that’s seen UK rappers springboard from grime’s international explosion, and warp sonic expectations at every opportunity – AJ Tracey’s debut is perhaps the best of the current crop; twisted, vibrant and ever-shifting, but linked with that confident voice.”