AJ Tracey wins Best British Song supported by Piper-Heidsieck at NME Awards 2020

AJ Tracey has won Best British Song supported by Piper-Heidsieck for ‘Ladbroke Grove’ at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Speaking at this evening’s ceremony after accepting his award, the West London MC thanked his family, his mum and his manager.

Echoing Slowthai’s acceptance speech earlier in the night, Tracey added: “It’s OK not to feel OK, make sure you lean on someone.”

‘Ladbroke Grove’ beat The 1975 – ‘People’, Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’, Mura Masa ft Slowthai – ‘Deal Wiv It’ and Georgia – ‘About Work The Dancefloor’.

AJ Tracey stayed on the stage to perform the song in question after his award win.

Meanwhile, the night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee and Yungblud. Show closers The 1975 are still to come.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.