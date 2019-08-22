AJ x Deno rapper AJ recovering in hospital after stabbing

The 18-year-old gave fans an update on his condition from his hospital bed on Instagram earlier today

AJ Jacobs, one half of the former London duo AJ x Deno, is recovering in hospital after being stabbed.

The 18-year-old rapper was hospitalised this week after suffering a stab wound to his liver. The circumstances of the incident which led to the injury are currently unclear.

Posting on his Instagram Story earlier today (August 22), AJ filmed himself lying in a hospital bed with an accompanying caption serving to update worried fans on his current condition.

“Just wanna let you guys know that I’m OK,” he wrote in the caption. “But if I’m inactive this is the reason being.

“I was stabbed, unfortunately it got me in my liver. But luckily enough the doctors made sure I was all good.

“But [don’t worry] my people I’ma be back and active for you guys,” he added. “I love you all I swear.”

After splitting from Deno, AJ released his debut solo single ‘Bad and Boujie’ last month.

NME has contacted representatives of AJ for further comment.