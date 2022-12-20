AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk drops eccentric video for festive track ‘Christgasma’

Soloist and AKMU singer Lee Chan-hyuk unveiled a quirky new song and accompanying visual to celebrate Christmas.

On December 19, the 26-year-old musician surprised fans with the song ‘Christgasma’ and an accompanying music video on his YouTube channel. At the time of publishing, the song does not appear to be available on streaming platforms.

In the new visual, Lee incorporates images of himself into Christmas decorations, and sings to the track against a green screen collage of increasingly whacky places one could celebrate the holiday, from the cafe in front of his house, to the inside of a baguette loaf, eventually winding up in space.

Earlier this year, Lee made his first release as a soloist with his studio album ‘Error’, which was awarded five-stars in a review by NME.

The record’s title track ‘Panorama’ has also made NME’s 2022 list of best K-pop songs, coming in at Number 14. “It delivers a poignant message that we all but wilfully ignore: life is painfully short, so we might as well live every moment the way we want to,” contributor Tanu I. Raj wrote of the song.

Lee first debuted in 2014 as half of the K-pop/Folk duo AKMU with his sister, Lee Su-hyun. The duo’s latest release together had been their 2021 record ‘Next Episode’, a collaborative album featuring appearances by musicians like IU, Zion.T, Crush, Sam Kim and more.

Lee’s ‘Christgasma’ is the latest in a string of recent holiday releases by K-pop idols, following aespa and Red Velvet’s ‘Beautiful Christmas’ and NMIXX’s ‘Funky Glitter Christmas’.