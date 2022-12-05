AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun teams up with pianist Lang Lang for ‘Remember Me’ cover performance

AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun and famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang recently performed a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of the 2017 Pixar animated film Coco.

On December 3, South Korean music programme K-909 featured AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and Lang Lang for a special performance of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of Coco. The clip features the 40-year-old classical pianist playing on a grand piano as Lee sings to the track.

The emotional new cover swaps the acoustic instrumental of the original for a piano accompaniment as Lee’s vocals take centre stage. “Remember me, though I have to say goodbye / Remember me, don’t let it make you cry / For even if I’m far away, I hold you in my heart / I sing a secret song to you each night we are apart,” she croons tenderly.

The performance is part of K-909’s efforts to spotlight never-before-seen performances and collaborations by Korean acts through its weekly episodes. The music show has featured a number of K-pop collaborations with international guests, like ex-LOONA’s Chuu and Jeremy Zucker, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Lauv, among several others.

Lee’s most recent solo release had been the song ‘My Spring’ for the K-drama My Liberation Notes earlier this year, while AKMU’s last music had been their July 2021 collaboration album ‘Next Episode’.

On the other hand, Lee’s brother and AKMU bandmate Lee Chan-hyuk made his solo debut with his first studio album ‘Error’ in October, led by the single ‘Panorama’.