Akon has discussed his contributions to Dr. Dre‘s mythical unfinished album ‘Detox’, and urged the producer to release the material.

First announced as the follow-up to Dre’s acclaimed second album ‘2001’, the producer worked on the record for over a decade before officially shelving it in 2015, reportedly enlisting dozens of producers and artists during the sessions.

Akon was among those who worked on the sessions, and said he believes Dre should release the long-awaited LP.

“I don’t think [Dre] understands his power sometimes,” he said in an interview with Vlad TV. “[But] I don’t think that. I think he’s gonna win no matter what because he’s Dre! Just drop that bitch!

He continued: “I know for a fact I did a couple of bangers that the world probably will never hear. But man, from what I did hear when we were working together and I was submitting records for ’em, man, they got so much heat. But he’s just a perfectionist — too perfect.”

On August 1, 2015, Dre announced that sessions for ‘Detox’ had not met his expectations, and that he had completely scrapped the project. His third studio album then came in the form of ‘Compton’ released just a week later.

Speaking about ‘Compton’, Akon said: “I think that was a test to see how the world was gonna perceive him […] I honestly believe had he followed up with ‘Detox’ on that one, he would’ve killed ’em.”

In 2010, ‘Kush’, a song by Dre, Akon and Snoop Dogg that was said to be from ‘Detox’, leaked online, followed by an officially mastered release.