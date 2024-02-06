Akon announces ‘Superfan’ 2024 UK and European tour

Akon announced details of the UK and European leg of ‘The Superfan Tour’ for 2024. Check out dates and ticket details below.

The ‘Smack That’ star will tour the UK and Europe this spring after finishing a sold-out run of US shows. Akon will start his long-awaited voyage on April 27 in the UK, kicking off at Birmingham’s O2 Academy. He will then make stops in London and Glasgow before ending in Manchester on April 30.

The musical polymath will then to Europe, commencing in Paris on May 2 ahead of shows in Stockholm, Oslo, Zurich and more before the tour ends on May 21 at the Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, The Netherlands.

“I hope my UK and European fans are ready for a show filled with good music and energy,” he said. “It’s been 10 years since I’ve done shows out here, so I cannot wait!”

Tickets for Akon’s UK and European return will go on sale this Friday (February 9) at 10am local time. European fans can find tickets for ‘The Superfan Tour’ here, while UK fans can buy them here.

The 2024 UK and European dates for ‘The Superfan Tour’ are:

APRIL

27 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy Birmingham

28 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

29 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow

30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo

MAY

2 — Paris, France — Olympia

7 — Hamburg, Germany — Edel Optics

8 — Copenhagen, Denmark — TAP1

9 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

10 — Stockholm, Sweden — Annexet

12 — Berlin, Germany — Verti Music Hall

13 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium

14 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622

16 — Prague, Czech Republic — Forum Karlin

17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer

18 — Offenbach, Germany — Stadthalle Offenbach

20 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

21 — Tilburg, Holland — Poppodium 013

The 17-stop UK and EU excursion will be Akon’s first in 10 years and will mark the 20th anniversary of the Congolese star’s debut album, ‘Trouble’ – which hosts his worldwide hits ‘Locked Up’ and Number One smash ‘Lonely’.

Since the release of the career-launching record, Akon has sold more than 35million albums worldwide and penned an astonishing 45 Billboard Hot 100 songs. He has also earned scores American Music, Billboard Music, World Music, BET Hip Hop, Teen Choice, and ASCAP Awards.

Akon is also known for his philanthropic work. In 2014, the ’00s pop star created the Akon Lighting Africa organisation, which now provides electricity in 15 countries across the continent. He has since created his charity for underprivileged children in Africa called the Konfidence Foundation.

In 2020, Akon announced that he was making a city called Akon City that would utilise his cryptocurrency called Akoin. The following year, he revealed plans to create a second city in Uganda.