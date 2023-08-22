Al Green returns with cover of Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’

Reverend Al Green has made his return by sharing a cover of Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’. Check it out below.

The track is the first new music that the American singer, songwriter, pastor and record producer has recorded in five years. It follows on from his cover of Freddy Fender’s ‘Before the Next Teardrop Falls’ which he worked on in 2018 and shared two years later.

For the song, the 77-year-old musician puts his own signature spin on the Lou Reed classic, taken from his iconic 1972 album ‘Transformer’.

Advertisement

It also sees him reunited with members of the Hi Rhythm Section, and was recorded back in February at the Sam Philips Recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I loved Lou’s original ‘Perfect Day,’” Green said in a statement (via Consequence). “The song immediately puts you in a good mood. We wanted to preserve that spirit, while adding our own sauce and style.”

What’s more, the cover of ‘Perfect Day’ also sees him collaborate with alternative R&B singer, RAYE. The British artist contributes warm, soulful backing vocals throughout the track, as he takes the main lead. Check out the cover and original track below.

In addition to releasing the new cover, Green has also announced details of new live performances, set to take place later this year.

Advertisement

The two new shows, taking place in November, will follow his previously scheduled date at the Yaamava Theater in Highland, California on September 30. The first of the two new gigs will be held at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on November 24, while the second show will take place in The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri the following day.

Tickets for the new tour dates will be available to purchase this Friday (August 25) at 10am local time – you can find them here.

Prior to his cover of ‘Before the Next Teardrop Falls’, Green last released new music in 2008, in the form of his last album, ‘Lay It Down’.

Since releasing the record – which was produced by Questlove – Green has also shared a handful of compilation albums, including a ‘Greatest Hits’ record in 2009.