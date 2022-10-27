Alabama Shakes announce 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Boys & Girls’

Alabama Shakes have announced a special 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘Boys & Girls’.
Originally released on April 9, 2012, ‘Boys & Girls’ entered Billboard’s Independent Albums Chart at number one. It later attained Platinum certification and earned the band multiple Grammy nominations.
Alabama Shakes will now reissue ‘Boys & Girls’ as a two-disc deluxe edition on December 9 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order is available now from here.
Repackaged in a foil-board gatefold jacket, and featuring new and unreleased photos, the anniversary edition will contain the album’s original 11 tracks and a full live session that was recorded in 2012 for KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic show.
You can see the tracklist for the ‘Boys & Girls’ reissue, and listen to the band’s live version of ‘Always Alright’ from that session, below.
Disc 1:
- ‘Hold On’
- ‘I Found You’
- ‘Hang Loose’
- ‘Rise To The Sun’
- ‘You Ain’t Alone’
- ‘Goin’ To The Party’
- ‘Heartbreaker’
- ‘Boys & Girls’
- ‘Be Mine’
- ‘I Ain’t The Same’
- ‘On Your Way’
Disc 2:
- ‘Hang Loose’ (Live At KCRW)
- ‘I Found You’ (Live At KCRW)
- ‘Be Mine’ (Live At KCRW)
- ‘I Ain’t The Same’ (Live At KCRW)
- ‘Mama’ (Live At KCRW)
- ‘Goin’ To The Party’ (Live At KCRW)
- ‘Hold On’ (Live At KCRW)
- ‘Boys & Girls’ (Live At KCRW)
- ‘Always Alright’ (Live At KCRW)
- ‘Rise To The Sun’ (Live At KCRW)
- ‘Heavy Chevy’ (Live At KCRW)
Alabama Shakes’ most recent album ‘Sound & Color’, which was their second studio LP, was released in April 2015.
The band’s singer and guitarist Brittany Howard released her solo debut ‘Jaime’ in September 2019.