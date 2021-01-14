Alan Carr teases “amazing” new album from Adele

Alan Carr has revealed that his close friend, Adele, has played him some of the songs on her anticipated fourth album – hailing them as “so amazing”.

Responding to speculation that the singer is finally set to release the follow-up to 2015’s ’25’ later this year, the comedian hailed her new efforts in a new interview with Michelle Visage for Grazia UK.

Alan, who got Adele to officiate his wedding in 2018, said: “I’ve heard some tracks on it.

Advertisement

“Oh my gosh, it’s so amazing. It’s so amazing.I said to her, I said, ‘That voice is like an old friend.’ It’s like an old friend.”

He added: “Because there are some people [on] the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, ‘Oh they sound [like] Adele,’ and then when you hear Adele’s voice again you go, ‘Oh no, there’s only one. There’s only one Adele.’”

When asked “whose album is rumoured to be coming out in February – Adele, Rihanna or Cardi B?”, Alan also replied: “It’s Adele, isn’t it?”

It comes after the singer previously confirmed that 2021 is the earliest date to expect an album from her.

The singer revealed the album update in a lengthy post thanking the Saturday Night Live crew following her appearance as the US show’s guest host last October.

Advertisement

At the end of the caption, she signed off by saying: “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year,” suggesting that she won’t be releasing a new record until at least 2021.

It comes after she also gave an update on the follow up to ’25’ during her SNL stint.

During her opening monologue, Adele explained why she was featuring as the show’s host and not the musical guest, a role that was assumed by H.E.R instead.

She told the audience: “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both.” She added: “I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”