Alan McGee confirmed for ‘Definitely Maybe’ 25th anniversary party in London

The Creation Records boss will take part in a Q&A at the event.

Alan McGee is set to appear at a special event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’.

The seminal debut album will reach the milestone on August 29, 2019. Upon its release in 1994, it became the fastest-selling debut album in the UK at the time.

A few weeks before its official anniversary on August 2, a special party will be held at London’s O2 Academy Islington in honour of the record. McGee, who ran Creation Records, the label it was released on, will take part in an exclusive Q&A with music historian Rob Fiddaman, promising “the real stories behind signing Oasis, the Gallagher brothers, and the recording of ‘Definitely Maybe’.”

The band’s official tour DJ Phil Smith will also appear, as will DJs from the popular Britpop club night Star Shaped. Oasis tribute band Oas-is will also perform the record in full alongside a greatest hits set.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to release his new solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20. The former Oasis frontman revealed that recording on the follow-up to ‘As You Were’ was completed in March, also hinting that his son Gene will feature on the record.

Earlier this month, Gallagher released the documentary As It Was. In a four-star review, NME said: “This is a film made for Liam Gallagher fans. If that’s you, you’ll be rewarded with snippets of new material (a weepie called ‘Once’); revealing scenes of him hanging with his kids, Gene, Lennon and Molly; and an overarching sense of a figure who has remained relevant in popular culture (much is made of Liam’s enduring appeal to a young fanbase) across three decades.”