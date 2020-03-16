Alan McGee: “I do regret calling Coldplay bedwetters… a bit”

Alan McGee has backtracked on infamous comments he once made about Coldplay being “bedwetters”.

The music mogul, whose label Creation Records was once home to the likes of Oasis, Primal Scream, Teenage Fanclub and My Bloody Valentine, once described Chris Martin and co as “bedwetters’ music”.

“They’re Jeff Buckley-lite, the band that you’re supposed to like if you’re a student,” he continued in a piece for The Guardian back in 2000. “This is what frustrates me about the current music scene.”

In a new interview with the Sunday Express, McGee now claims to feel differently about the band with the benefit of hindsight.

“I do regret calling Coldplay bedwetters… a bit,” he admitted, “because compared to what came after them they were OK. I don’t like their music but I don’t think they’re that bad. I used to be a mouthy little fuck. So full of prescription drugs.”

Responding to his claims at the time, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told NME: “I don’t give a shit what he has to say really. It doesn’t matter.”

Guitarist Jonny Buckland added: “I’ve never wet the bed. I once did a poo under the table when I was three. But that’s about it. We are trying to be who we are, y’know. But that’s about it. Pretending to be ‘a bit mad’ would just be sad.”

Meanwhile, fans are currently eagerly awaiting the release of Creation Stories – a biopic about the former Oasis manager. Written by Irvine Welsh, the film is an adaptation of McGee’s acclaimed autobiography of the same name. Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is working on the film as an executive producer whilst Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) directs. Ewen Bremner stars as McGee, while the cast also includes Jason Isaacs, Ed Byrne, Paul Kaye, Perry Benson, Thomas Turgoose, Steven Berkoff, Rufus Jones, Mel Raido, Suki Waterhouse and Leo Flanagan.

“It’s like ‘Trainspotting does Creation’, if you can get into that concept,” McGee told NME. “There’s one scene where there are two Sony executives fucking each other up the arse and I’m there watching. I think it’s going to be quite funny.”

Asked if it would bare any resemblance to the recent adaptation of the ’90s music mayhem in Kill Your Friends, McGee replied: “I think John Niven is really talented. He’s taken it and done his own thing with it, but my book is pretty much what happened. The actual film is Irvine’s fucking version of it.

“It’s got me and my dad walking into the sunset, but I haven’t fucking spoken to my dad for 30 years so it ain’t gonna be that realistic.”

The first images from the film emerged last year, before The Libertines’ Carl Barat shared a photo from his cameo.