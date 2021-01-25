Alan McGee reckons Liam Gallagher could play Knebworth again

Alan McGee has said he thinks Liam Gallagher could sell out Knebworth on his own, 25 years after Oasis’ massive concerts at the venue.

The Manchester band performed to 250,000 fans over two nights at the Hertfordshire venue in August 1996.

McGee – who signed Oasis to his label Creation Records, kickstarting their ascent to fame – is now estimating that Gallagher could sell out a solo show there. “Liam can do it, it’s only 125,000 people,” he said during an appearance on Phil Taggart’s Slacker podcast.

Advertisement

“I would say he’s almost as big as Oasis. He’s massive, Liam, at this point.”

McGee added: “Day one of me meeting him he thought he was great, and he is a great singer. He’s one of the best ones I’ve ever worked with.”

He also weighed in on whether the beloved British band would ever reunite. Oasis split in 2009 following a falling out between Gallagher and brother Noel backstage at Rock En Seine festival in France.

“They’re brothers, so you never know, maybe one day they’ll make up,” he said. “I hope they do.”

Advertisement

The music industry mogul said that while he’s still “pretty tight” with Noel, he hasn’t seen Liam “for years”.

“Liam threatened to batter me recently, I don’t really know what happened I didn’t speak to him,” he said. “Then a day later he said he loved me, so fuck knows what happened with that one.”

Last year, Gallagher said he could play Knebworth by himself, whether or not an Oasis reunion happens in the future. “I could do it easy!” he told NME.

“Knebworth – it would be a piece of piss to be perfectly honest. “And it’s definitely gonna happen.”

In 2019, the star teased his return to the legendary site, tweeting: “Any body fancy knebworth nxt summer c’mon you know”. Former Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs responded to his former bandmate’s tweet by simply saying: “Me.”