Alan Rankine of The Associates has died aged 64

Alan Rankine, singer of Scottish band The Associates, has died aged 64.

The news was confirmed by Rankine’s sons Callum and Hamish today (January 3). He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family,” the sons said in a statement. “He was a beautiful, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed.”

Rankine formed The Associates in the late 1970s with singer Billy Mackenzie, going on to release three albums, ‘The Affectionate Punch’ (1980), singles compilation ‘Fourth Drawer Down’ (1981) and ‘Sulk’ (1982).

After leaving the band in 1982, Rankine became a successful producer and worked on albums by Cocteau Twins and more, before launching a solo career in 1986.

Later in life, he lectured at Glasgow’s Stow College, helping students set up the Electric Honey record, which was instrumental in launching the careers of Biffy Clyro, Belle & Sebastian and Snow Patrol.

Unbelievably sad news… Alan Rankine RIP ❤️ xxx https://t.co/M4ljiIuSHp — Vic Galloway (@VicGalloway) January 3, 2023

Others to pay tribute to Rankine include BMX Bandits sinber Duglas T Stewart, who tweeted: “Very sad news today that Alan Rankine has died,” he wrote on Twitter. I first became aware of Alan through The Associates and later got to know him a little. Sending love to his family and all who loved him.”

Very sad news today that Alan Rankine has died. I first became aware of Alan through The Associates and later got to know him a little. He looks very beautiful in this clip. Sending love to his family and all who loved him.https://t.co/A319xoswsr — Duglas T Stewart (@DuglasTStewart) January 3, 2023

Scottish journalist John Dingwall added: “Very sad to hear the news that my dear friend Alan Rankine of The Associates has died. We lived around the corner from each other and had planned to meet for a coffee. RIP Alan Rankine, a beautiful soul, and condolences to all his family.”