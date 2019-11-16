Alana Haim opens up about the loss that inspired new song ‘Hallelujah’

"Losing her put a lot of things into perspective for me"

Haim have announced a new song due out on Monday (November 18), ‘Hallelujah’, with Alana opening up on social media about the death of her “best friend” who inspired the track.

The band originally announced the news of the new release on November 14 alongside a clip of Danielle performing part of the song on acoustic guitar. Watch the clip from that tweet below.

Today (November 16) Alana, the youngest Haim sister, expanded on the meaning of the song. “We have a song called hallelujah coming out on Monday,” she tweeted. “It’s a song about family, love, loss, and being thankful for it all. It’s hard to talk about my verse in the song but I wanted to open up about it so here i go…”

She went on to explain that the track was specifically informed by an experience from “a really dark time” when she was 20 years old: “I woke up on a hazy October morning to find out that my best friend, Sammi Kane Kraft, had passed away in a tragic car accident. It was a loss that changed my life forever.” Read the full text below.

The new track is an original song, not a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s classic ‘Hallelujah’, though Haim have covered the Canadian songwriter’s ‘If It Be Your Will’ for a new Hanukkah compilation album.

The Los Angeles sisters contributed to the upcoming ‘Hanukkah+’, which will also see the likes of Jack Black, The Flaming Lips, and Adam Green offer up new recordings.

Produced by Randall Poster, the collection is due for digital release on November 22 via Verve Forecast Records.