Alanis Morissette announces 2024 “The Triple Moon Tour” with Joan Jett

Alanis Morisette has announced her 2024 tour with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and support act Morgan Wade.

The Canadian musician has unveiled the dates for “The Triple Moon Tour”, which will tun from November this year through to August 2024.

There will be a Live Nation presale on November 16 (access code BACKSTAGE) to access tickets. General sale will begin November 17 – grab your tickets here.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” ​​Morissette said about the tour. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Alanis Morissette will tour:

NOVEMBER 2023

14 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

JUNE 2024

09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman *

19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *

23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

JULY 2024

02 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

05 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

06 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *

09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

10 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

AUGUST 2024

01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

03 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena *

10 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

* = w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade

^ = w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Joan Jett spoke to NME back in 2022 about her first acoustic album ‘Changeup‘, where songwriter Kenny Laguna recalled her first meeting with Miley Cyrus on The Oprah Winfrey Show: “Miley brought Joan. I don’t know if Oprah would have wanted Joan Jett, but she had to put up with it because of Miley. And they did Joan’s songs. Miley knew them because she grew up with them…

“The publicist said, ‘Now, no matter what: no smoking pot with Miley. No matter what!’ And we meet her for five minutes and she goes, ‘Let’s go smoke pot.’ And, of course, that was the beginning of a great relationship.”

In other recent news, Morissette paid tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor by covering ‘Mandinka’ with the Foo Fighters. She said of O’Connor: “For a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us. This is for her.”