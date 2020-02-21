Alanis Morissette announces ‘Jagged Little Pill’ UK and Ireland anniversary tour

Alanis Morissette has announced a series of UK and Ireland dates as part of her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour.

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer revealed details of a world tour celebrating her landmark album’s 25th anniversary last month, with shows kicking off with support from Garbage and Liz Phair on June 2 in Portland, Oregon.

She will now hit the road for a European tour including UK and Ireland dates in London, Birmingham, Dublin and Manchester in the autumn, with support from Liz Phair.

The shows include a date at London’s O2 Arena on September 28. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday, February 28.

She has also lined up a one-off acoustic performance of her 1995 album at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 4.

Alanis Morissette’s UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows

March 4, 2020 – LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

September 28, 2020 – LONDON O2 Arena

September 29, 2020 – BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham

October 01, 2020 – DUBLIN 3Arena

October 04, 2020 – MANCHESTER Arena

Morissette recently released ‘Reasons I Drink’, the lead single from her upcoming ninth studio album. It’s her first album since 2012’s ‘Havoc and Bright Lights’ and is released on May 1, 2020.

Additionally, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ recently made its Broadway debut at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre.