Alanis Morissette announces rescheduled dates for ‘Jagged Little Pill’ UK tour

Alanis Morissette has announced details of her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ UK tour, after it was postponed due to coronavirus.

The UK dates, celebrating 25 years of the seminal album, will now take place in the autumn of 2021.

Supported by Liz Phair, she’ll stop off at venues UK including London’s O2 Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, Manchester Arena and the 3Arena in Dublin.

All tickets for the rescheduled shows, which you can view in full below, remain valid.

OCTOBER 2021

18 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

20 – LONDON O2 Arena

22 – MANCHESTER Arena

25 – DUBLIN 3Arena

The shows will follow on from US dates, which were postponed until Summer 2021.

Morrissette’s new album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ is also set to arrive on July 31, after it was pushed back from its original release date in May this year.

“Hi everybody with all that is happening in the world at the moment it feels best to press pause on ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’ being released may 1,” she said in statement posted to Twitter. “it’s still coming & in motion…the date will be pushed back just a bit.”

The album has been trailed for the recently released tracks ‘Reasons I Drink’ and ‘Smiling’, the latter of which was written for the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by Morissette’s classic 1995 album of the same name.

They were followed by ‘Diagnosis’, which tackles the challenges and stigma surrounding depression and other forms of mental illness.