Alanis Morissette and the cast of Jagged Little Pill are set to host a fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, it has been announced.

The Broadway show based on Morissette’s seminal 1995 album opened in 2018, taking inspiration from the themes and stories featured on the record.

The musician and the cast will team up for the virtual fundraiser next week (October 13), which will feature performances and messages from special guests. Tickets start at $25 (£19), with proceeds going to the Biden Victory Fund.

In a statement, Morissette said: “I couldn’t be happier to express my passion for conscionable leadership in America with our Jagged Little Pill Broadway team. Each person within this musical is a force of nature and activism in their own right, and I am thrilled to come together to support true democracy, and political and relational grace, with our whole JLP family.”

Biden is in the running against Donald Trump to become US President. The election will take place on November 3.

Meanwhile, Morissette released ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ – her first album in eight years – earlier this year. In a three-star review, NME called it “quintessential Morissette in that it offers a no-holds-barred look at her thoughts on subjects such as mental health, addiction, the expectations placed on women and sexual abuse”.

Ahead of the album’s release, she performed the track ‘Ablaze’ on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, with help from her young daughter.