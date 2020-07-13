Alanis Morissette never wanted ‘Ironic’ on ‘Jagged Little Pill’

Alanis Morissette has revealed she didn’t originally want her hit single ‘Ironic’ to feature on her classic record ‘Jagged Little Pill’.

The singer-songwriter, whose ninth album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ is released on July 31, said in a new interview that she regarded the song as more of a demo but bowed to pressure from people who liked it.

“I didn’t even want it on the record,” Morissette told Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “And I remember a lot of people going, ‘Please please, please.’ So I said,’Ok’. That was one of the first songs we wrote, almost like a demo to get our whistles wet. But people wound up really liking the melody, and I wasn’t that precious about it”.

She added that she “came to realise later” that perhaps she should have been more careful about agreeing to put the song on her 1995 album, since she’s put up with decades of “shaming” over the song’s definitely-not-alway-ironic lyrics.

As Rolling Stone writes, in the hit Broadway musical version of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (now on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic), the show’s characters touch on the two-decade mockery of the song: “That’s not irony,” one says. “That’s just, like, shitty.”

Morissette hopes that the Broadway jokes will bury the humiliation: “Until the next generation kicks my ass! Until the next onslaught of shaming!”

The singer released a new single last week called ‘Reckoning’. It follows on from ‘Reasons I Drink’, ‘Smiling’ and ‘Diagnosis’.