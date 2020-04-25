Alanis Morissette challenges stigma surrounding depression on new song ‘Diagnosis’

Alanis Morissette has released a new single called ‘Diagnosis’, taken from her upcoming new album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ – listen to it below.

Co-written with Michael Farrell and produced by Alex Hope, the piano ballad tackles the challenges and stigma surrounding depression and other forms of mental illness.

On the song’s chorus, Morissette sings: “Call it what you want/ ‘Cause I don’t even care anymore/ Call me what you want to/ To make yourself comfortable/ So I am debilitated/ I can’t remember where the sentence started/ When I’m trying to finish it/ And all of you are so frustrated/ And everyone around me is tryna help as much as they can.”

The new song follows previously released tracks ‘Reasons I Drink’ and ‘Smiling’, the latter of which was written for the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by Morissette’s classic 1995 album of the same name.

Listen to ‘Diagnosis’ below:

‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ was due to be released May 1, but Morissette recently announced that she was pushing it back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“hi everybody with all that is happening in the world at the moment it feels best to press pause on ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’ being released may 1,” she said in statement posted to Twitter. “it’s still coming & in motion…the date will be pushed back just a bit.”

Earlier this year, Morissette announced a series of UK and Ireland dates as part of her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour.

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer revealed details of a world tour celebrating her landmark album’s 25th anniversary last year, with shows kicking off with support from Garbage and Liz Phair on June 2 in Portland, Oregon.

Tour dates are subject to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tierra Whack has shared ‘Stuck’, a new song which samples Alanis Morissette’s ‘Ironic’.

Written during self-isolation, Whack dedicated the song “to all those on lockdown” during the coronavirus crisis.

In the song, Whack sings about the struggles of self-isolation over a stripped-down, acoustic version of Morissette’s classic 1996 track.