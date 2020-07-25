Alanis Morissette opens up about addiction and therapy in new interview

Alanis Morissette has opened up about addiction and therapy in a new interview.

Speaking to The Guardian, the Canadian rock star described herself as “such an addict” and said that without therapy, she’s not sure how she would have coped.

Speaking about her addictions, Morissette said her main ones were “work addiction, love addiction and food addiction.” The musician also revealed that she’d suffered from an eating disorder since childhood.

Speaking about the importance of therapy in her life, Morissette added: “If I didn’t have a whole team of therapists throughout my life, I don’t think I’d still be here.”

Morissette also opened up about the struggles of lockdown with her ongoing recovery.

“At 3pm, I might feel: ‘Wow, this is a huge gift, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude.’ By 3.15pm, I’m raging. By 9pm, I’m despondent. Isolation is the lighting of the match.”

Recently, Morissette revealed that she didn’t originally want her hit single ‘Ironic’ to feature on her classic record ‘Jagged Little Pill’. Speaking in a recent interview, Morissette said that she regarded the song as more of a demo but bowed to pressure from people who liked it.

“I didn’t even want it on the record,” Morissette told Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “And I remember a lot of people going, ‘Please please, please.’ So I said,’Ok’. That was one of the first songs we wrote, almost like a demo to get our whistles wet. But people wound up really liking the melody, and I wasn’t that precious about it.”

She added that she “came to realise later” that perhaps she should have been more careful about agreeing to put the song on her 1995 album, since she’s put up with decades of “shaming” over the song’s not-always-ironic lyrics.

The singer recently released a new single called ‘Reckoning’. It follows on from ‘Reasons I Drink’, ‘Smiling’ and ‘Diagnosis’.

The singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album, ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ is released on July 31.

