Alanis Morissette postpones her previously rescheduled UK and European tour

Alanis Morissette has postponed her previously rescheduled UK and European tour, which was set to celebrate 25 years of her seminal album ‘Jagged Little Pill’.

The shows were originally due to take place in autumn 2020, but were moved to October 2021 and then November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Morissette has now announced that the gigs have again been postponed due to COVID travel restrictions. New dates are yet to be confirmed.

“Europe & UK missing you so much,” Morissette wrote in a statement on Twitter, “traveling overseas from country to country is becoming increasingly challenging with three kids during a time like no other on this beautiful planet.

“I know things will shift – but for this moment – i am heartbroken to say that we have to postpone the upcoming UK and Europe shows in october & november 2021.”

She added: “Stay tuned for the rescheduled dates (coming very soon), and please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new ones. i can’t wait to see you each as soon as we possibly can.”

The Australian and New Zealand ‘Jagged Little Pill’ shows were also previously rescheduled and will now take place in November 2022.

Liz Phair, who was scheduled to support Alanis Morissette on the tour alongside Garbage, pulled out of the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ celebration due to “unforeseen circumstances”; she was replaced by Cat Power.

“Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won’t be able to join Alanis & Garbage on tour this summer,” Phair wrote on social media. “I’m incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces.

She added: “Shoutout to Alanis, Garbage, and Cat Power, who I know will put on an incredible show. Hope to see you all soon.”

Meanwhile, Morissette has criticised the recently premiered documentary based on her life, saying it contains “implications and facts that are simply not true”.

Alison Klayman’s documentary Jagged premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival. It includes an interview with the singer-songwriter and focuses on her career trajectory, which began at a young age.

In a new statement provided to Pitchfork, Morissette accused the team behind the documentary of having a “salacious agenda” and reiterated she would not be attending the premiere.