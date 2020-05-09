Alanis Morissette has postponed the North American leg of her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour due to the coronavirus.

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer revealed details of a world tour celebrating her landmark album’s 25th anniversary last year, with shows kicking off with support from Garbage and Liz Phair on June 2 in Portland, Oregon.

Today (May 9), Morissette revealed that the US leg of the tour has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

“hi everyone,” she wrote on Twitter. “my North American Tour scheduled to begin in a few weeks is being rescheduled to Summer 2021 out of an abundance of caution. please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates which we hope to announce very soon.”

An update on my North American Tour ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PHQeVt7Qvt — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) May 8, 2020

She added: “so much going on inside and outside…. take care of yourselves and each other. thank you for understanding. can’t wait to see you when it is safe for us all to gather. hand on all hearts til then!”

The tour’s UK and Ireland dates are currently still going ahead. She is set to play The O2, London on September 28, followed by Birmingham (September 29), Dublin ( October 1) and Manchester (October 4)

Last month, Morissette released a new single called ‘Diagnosis’, taken from her upcoming new album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’.

Co-written with Michael Farrell and produced by Alex Hope, the piano ballad tackles the challenges and stigma surrounding depression and other forms of mental illness.

Advertisement

Morissette’s new album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ was due to be released May 1, but sje recently announced that she was pushing it back to later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“hi everybody with all that is happening in the world at the moment it feels best to press pause on ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’ being released may 1,” she said in statement posted to Twitter. “it’s still coming & in motion…the date will be pushed back just a bit.”