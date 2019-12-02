Alanis Morissette to celebrate 25 years of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ with anniversary tour

Alanis Morissette has shared details of an upcoming tour in celebration of 25 years of her classic album ‘Jagged Little Pill’. She’s also released a new single, ‘Reasons I Drink’, the lead single from her newly announced album ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’.

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer will kick off her North American tour with support from Garbage and Liz Phair on June 2, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. She’ll wrap the 31-date tour on July 25, 2020 with a show in Nashville, Tennessee.

‘Reasons I Drink’, meanwhile, is the lead single from Morissette’s upcoming ninth studio album. It’s her first album since 2012’s ‘Havoc and Bright Lights’ and is released on May 1, 2020.

Tour tickets will be made available in a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, December 10 at 11am local time. General sale opens on Friday, December 13 at 11am local time.

Alanis Morissette 2020 tour dates

JUNE

2 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

3 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

12 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

27 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

JULY

1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

3 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Additionally, ‘Jagged Little Pill, Morissette’s third record (released in June 1995) is receiving a Broadway adaptation this year. The musical, which has been in the works since 2013, will debut at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre on December 5, 2019.

This Wednesday (December 4) Morissette will perform her new single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She’s also being honoured with the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Icon Award at the ceremony on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles.